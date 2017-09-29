The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body was found near to one Huddersfield’s biggest supermarkets ... and it may have been there for months.

Police are investigating after the discovery of the decomposed male body at the back of Sainsbury’s car park in Aspley this lunchtime.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in Huddersfield town centre.

“Officers were called at around 12.40pm to a wooded area at Aspley Place. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

This afternoon (Friday) a firm of undertakers arrived to remove the body following an investigation by the police’s scientific unit.

The body was found in a tiny wooded area which thousands of shoppers pass every day, oblivious to its existence.

The land is owned by the University of Huddersfield and is situated opposite its Estates office.

It remained unclear last night who had found the body or how long it had been there.

The death is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

An inquest will be opened in due course.