In separate, unrelated incidents, two buses have been involved in major road traffic accidents in Huddersfield today.

The first incident - at around 12:08pm - occurred on Northumberland Street in the town centre, and involved an Arriva bus running the 220 service between Huddersfield and Cleckheaton.

Coming off the road and striking railing on the pavement, the bus suffered several smashed windows, leaving the road and pavement covered in glass, as well as the railing work destroyed.

At present, only one person is thought to have been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, although police confirmed that their injuries are not believed to have been serious.

The second crash - at around 2:30pm - happened on Westbourne Road in Marsh, and involved a First Bus running the 370 service, with the vehicle again coming off the road.

Having travelled across the road and crossed lanes where oncoming traffic would usually be, the double decker has piled through the wall surrounding Marsh Cars taxi rank, and come in to contact with the face of the building.

The entire front side of the bus has sustained serious damage, including a large crack down the windshield. Those inside Marsh Cars at the time of the crash described feeling an ‘earthquake’ like impact.

Two people are said to have been injured in the accident, including the driver. A female passenger was also rushed to hospital in an ambulance as a result of the collision.

