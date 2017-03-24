Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 51-year-old man has been crushed to death in an industrial accident in Golcar.

Police have confirmed he suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Examiner understands he was pulled into a machine and crushed.

The incident happened at Victoria Mills, Victoria Lane, at about 2am this morning, when fire and ambulance crews were called.

Workers contacted the Examiner to say they had arrived for their shifts this morning, but had been turned away and told the factory was closed.

The man is believed to be a married father of two.

There was no sign of police presence at the factory at 12.30pm today.

However the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Coroner have been notified. West Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.