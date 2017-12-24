Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vigil is to be held in memory of a man shot by police on the M62 slip-road at Ainley Top – but it remains unclear how much of the motorway junction will be affected.

The father of Yassar Yaqub says he has permission from the police for the candlelit vigil to be held on the slip road.

It will take place from 5.30pm on January 2, exactly 12 months on from when a police marksman fired the fatal shot at a white Audi .

Yassar, 28, was shot through the windscreen as he sat in the front passenger seat. A gun was later found in the footwell.

An investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission is underway.

Mr Yaqub, of Crosland Moor, says a minute’s silence will be held at 6.10pm and that parking would be allowed in a closed off area near the weighbridge. Around 200 people are expected.

Mr Yaqub has met with the police and insists the vigil will go ahead on the slip-road.

However, Examiner readers took to Facebook to express concern over how much of the motorway junction would be closed and how that would impact on rush hour traffic.

The Examiner has asked West Yorkshire Police to clarify what was going to happen but a spokesman said it was too early to announce what measures might be put in place as they could change.