Police were called to Linthwaite after a man was slashed in the street.

West Yorkshire Police received a 999 call to say a man had been attacked on Manchester Road near the Premier shop and Subway store.

Officers arrived around 4pm on Sunday to find a 46-year-old local man with what was described as a “serious but not life-threatening slash wound.”

He was seen by witnesses holding his stomach getting into an ambulance.

Insp Dorian James, force duty officer at West Yorkshire Police , said the man, who has not been named, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.

A police investigation was launched and officers spoke to local shops and businesses as they worked to piece together what had happened.

Insp James appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting log number 1272 of September 24.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

The slashing is the latest in a series of knife attacks and violence in the Linthwaite area in recent weeks.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested earlier this month after another teenager was allegedly stabbed in an attack in Hazel Grove, Linthwaite.