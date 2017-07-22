The video will start in 8 Cancel

A massive £1bn upgrade has begun at Manchester Airport.

In a project bosses say will cut queues, stress and waiting time for passengers, terminal 2 is to be hugely expanded.

New footage released by the airport shows how it will look - once the six year project is completed.

The designs include a new building, new road layout, bright and airy lounges, glass frontages and new body scanners.

(Image: Manchester Airports Group)

Bosses say they hope the upgrade will help to re-balance the economy out of London, creating 1,500 jobs during the construction phase alone.

Work was scheduled to start yesterday on what was expected to be the busiest day of the year for the airport, with more than 100,000 passengers expected to depart.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: "“I welcome Manchester Airport Group’s £1 billion programme to double the size of terminal 2, which will create 1,500 jobs.

“This is great news for the local economy and for passengers who will be able to fly to more destinations, more often.”

(Image: Manchester Airports Group)

He said the government's strategy on the future of aviation in the UK, which went out for consultation yesterday, would 'look beyond the new runway at Heathrow and sets out a comprehensive long-term plan for UK aviation'.

He added: "It will support jobs and economic growth across the whole of the UK."

Airport chief executive Charlie Cornish said today marks ‘a significant moment’ in its history.

(Image: Manchester Airports Group)

“This is the largest private investment that has been made in the region for some time and the increased connectivity that it will deliver will enable it to become one of the most accessible and productive regions in Europe.”

He welcomed the minister’s commitment, adding that it would be ‘vital’ to the UK's prosperity.