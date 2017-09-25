Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the first images of a new 630-place Beaumont Primary Academy being built in the grounds of Moor End Academy at Crosland Moor.

Work on the £10m school at Dryclough Road is now under way with a completion date in time for the start of the autumn term, 2018.

The first reception age children were welcomed to the school – currently housed in temporary classrooms – last September.

Currently, it has 79 pupils comprising 47 in reception and 29 in year 1.

Over the next few years, the school will grow to provide 630 places from reception to year 6, making it one of the biggest primary schools in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council, which approved the plan in May, is funding the scheme and has appointed BAM Construction to carry out the construction work. The new school will be run by South Pennine Academies, formerly Moor End Academies Trust.

The scheme follows the completion of the 420-place Royds Hall Primary School building, which BAM also delivered for the council. The company, which has its regional offices in Leeds, also built the new Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

The school is being provided to meet a growing need for primary school places in Huddersfield.

The two-storey school building will house 21 classrooms as well as specialist teaching areas, including a dance studio and a food technology room. Facilities will also include new outdoor play areas, a drop-off and pick-up facility on an existing car park, the creation of a new car park to serve Moor End Academy, a new fenced sports pitch and new pedestrian access from Woodside Road.

Work to provide a staff car park is due to be completed by the end of October. Currently, staff are using David Brown’s old car park or having to park on-street.

Debbie Kelly, principal of Beaumont Primary Academy, said: “We are very excited about it. The children have enjoyed taking a look at the building site in their hard hats and wellies and the campus is delighted at the facilities we will get. We have been working closely with BAM who could not be more co-operative.”

BAM construction director Jason Pink said complications with the site had delayed the start of work, but added: “This appointment is an excellent sign of how closely Kirklees Council and ourselves have been able to work together and collaborate effectively.”

He said the new school was located near Beaumont Park, adding: “As such, we’re working with Friends of Beaumont Park to find ways we can add some value to the area.”

BAM’s team is headed by Danny Walsh, who managed the Royds Hall project.

Said Mr Walsh: “We are using local companies wherever possible – already we’ve engaged Littlewoods Joinery from Huddersfield and Crossways Scaffold from Halifax. A neighbourhood group will act as a liaison point for our community relations, and we’ll meet them regularly.”

The new school has been designed by BAM Design. BAM will deliver its own mechanical and electrical works through BAM Services Engineering. The completed school will be handed over for start of autumn term in 2018.