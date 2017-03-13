Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man threw a cup filled with urine and faeces at two police officers after being forced to wait for his medication.

Paul Lynch, of Almondbury Bank in Almondbury, admitted assaulting the detention officers while he was being held at Huddersfield Police Station.

Kirklees Magistrates heard that the incident happened on November 25 after the 48-year-old was arrested over another matter.

The officers attended at his cell after he repeatedly pressed the buzzer for their attention.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “The defendant threw water under the cell door, they entered the cell and he shouted at them.

“He was holding a paper cup in the air and threw the contents at the detention officers, which contained faeces and urine.”

During the struggle one of the officers suffered an injury to his hand which required medical attention.

Magistrates heard about another incident where police were called to McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre on December 20 following reports of a male being threatening towards customers.

Drunk Lynch, holding a can of lager in his hands, appeared agitated and aggressive as he flailed his arms about.

He was arrested and admitted being drunk and disorderly as well as possessing cannabis during another incident.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that Lynch suffered from mental health difficulties caused by his consumption of alcohol and illicit substances.

She told magistrates: “This makes him sometimes become agitated when he’s trying to express himself, particularly while in police custody.

“He was asking for his medication, that was not forthcoming and he became frustrated and acted in the way he did.”

Magistrates sentenced Lynch to six months of alcohol treatment plus 10 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.

He must pay the detention officers £125 compensation each and his cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.