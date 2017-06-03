Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loyal Town fans set to get a £99 refund on their Premier League season cards have said they would happily give the money back.

Club chairman Dean Hoyle has honoured a pledge made in 2010 to offer the cut price passes to fans who had continuously held a season ticket from 2008-09 to the day of promotion to the top flight.

Refunds will be made to just over 4,000 fans who recently renewed at only £199, costing the club a around £400,000.

But some have said they would happily re-invest the cash in the club – or give it to charity.

On the Examiner’s Facebook page, Andy Valentine, said: “If supporters can afford it, why not put it back into the club? Nice gesture by Dean Hoyle, but a nicer one for us to help fund the club.”

Graham Hoyle commented: “I am sure we would all happily pay the full £199. Would be good if the 4000+ could sponsor the next generation of supporters. What about buying 4000+ new Premiership shirts to get more kids wearing Town colours instead of Man U for example?”

Rob Wilks, said: “Superb club and proud to be one of the 4000. Having paid £300-400 in League One I’m not sure I feel this is needed. We’re just thrilled with what’s happening but Deano sticks to his word.”

Stacey Barker, said: “My dad has been a season ticket holder for over 40 years, he is so proud to see his club back in the top flight and when I reminded him he’d be getting money back he said to me, ‘Stacey, I don’t care about that, I’d happily pay £1,000 to watch them in the Premier League.’”

Fans have also thanked Mr Hoyle for sticking to his word.

Graham Hoyle added: “Politicians should take note of this. Dean promised this a while ago but within days of winning promotion to the Premier League there is news about it plus possibly a surprise.”

Rachel Newburn commented: “Forget your big clubs that just sell to highest bidder and forget their real fans, this is how you treat people! Well done Mr Hoyle!”

“Great gesture to reward the faithful fans,” said Carol Atkin.

Graham Mountford: “Can we not recommend Dean Hoyle for a knighthood? There are a lot more who have done a lot less for their community than Dean Hoyle and they have got one.”

Other fans have suggested donating to Yorkshire Air Ambulance or the Town Foundation.