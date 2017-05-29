Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town are set to play top tier football for the first time since 1971/72 and Sky Sports’ pundits all agreed it was no fluke.

Despite getting promoted on the back of two nail biting penalty shoot-outs, ex-players and managers analysing the game said the Terriers thoroughly deserved it.

Ex-Norwich manager, Alex Neil said: “David Wagner took over a team which to be honest were 16th to 19th in the league and he managed to turn the whole club around and take them up.

“Huddersfield built up momentum right through the season and they carried it right to the final.

“They were the better team on the day and they deserve to be in the Premier League.”

Former Everton and Manchester City star, Andy Hinchcliffe, said Town deserved it.

“This is not a lucky promotion,” he said, “it’s not a promotion by accident.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard.

“David Wagner’s assembled a team full of character and ability.

“It’s a coach and a team working in tandem, that’s why Huddersfield are in the Premier League.”

Ex-Blackburn and Bolton defender Keith Andrews said Wagner’s methods were unusual but had clearly worked.

“It’s very unorthodox in terms of training and schedules,” he said.

“He’s made this club believe in his vision and got rid of anyone who didn’t want to be a part of it.

“They’ve played with a swagger all season long; they’ve been an absolute joy to watch.”

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesdsay player, David Prutton, summed it up.

“It’s amazing,” he said, “they’re going to go up against some of the biggest clubs in the world of football.

“It’s dreamland.”