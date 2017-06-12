Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plan has been launched to tackle domestic violence and sexual abuse – as figures revealed the scale of the issue in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson is spearheading the strategy after it emerged that on average the force deals with six incidents of domestic abuse every hour.

The West Yorkshire Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy will work with the emergency services, health care, social workers, the criminal justice system, community safety and charities, to focus on victim support, dealing with perpetrators and tackling and preventing crimes as well as recognising links to other crimes including female genital mutilation, child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “Domestic abuse and sexual abuse are truly harrowing and appalling crimes and I will do everything in my power to stop them from happening. The launch of this strategy is about ensuring we have a truly joined up and systematic approach to dealing with these crimes.

“Any incident of domestic abuse is one figure too many, but through increased awareness we are getting more victims to come forward and bringing perpetrators to justice.”

“We have created the Sexual Assault Referral Centre and the Sexual Violence Advisor Service, funding for a perpetrator reform programme, awareness raising campaigns as well as further funding to support projects helping victims of domestic abuse through my Safer Communities Fund.”

Go to www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk for more information.