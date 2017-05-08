Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As far as internet challenges go, we’ve seen the weird and wonderful – and thankfully most are harmless fun.

But a new challenge rumoured to be taking hold online has taken a far more sinister twist, and parents have been warned to be aware and to speak to their children urging them against taking part.

It’s called the Blue Whale Challenge, and is said to encourage vulnerable young people struggling with their mental health to take part in a series of self-destructive tasks such as self-harm and even suicide.

The insidious game sets tasks such as cutting yourself every day for 50 days, and the game is ‘won’ when the participant takes their own life.

Russian reports claimed that teenagers are urged to use razors to cut the shape of a whale on their wrists or legs, as well as being dared to watch horror films all day, wake themselves up at 4.20am and eventually commit suicide on the 50th day of the game.

And the game is rumoured to be responsible for more than 130 suicides of in Russia - with almost all the victims said to be members of the same online group.

However fact checking website Snopes said this was unproven.

It said while a series of suicides had been reported, an investigation found none had been definitively linked to the online community.

At the moment the claims are unproven - but police have warned parents to speak to their children about the importance of staying safe online.

If you’re struggling to cope with mental health issues here are some of the ways you can access help.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. The website is here

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here for the website