Drivers are concerned about a lack of gritting in parts of Huddersfield with temperatures set to drop as low as -5°C tonight.

Locals shared news of bumps, scrapes and slides on social media around the town and in the Colne Valley after winter took an icy grip.

Kirklees Council did a full grit on the main routes at 5am on Wednesday morning.

Rachel Marie Hurley posted about a car that crashed through a wall on Manchester Road in Marsden and into a garden below.

She said: “Seeing that there are no skid marks from the car it must have been black ice.

“Must have been so scary for all involved.

“I just hope that they are all ok as it’s a long way down.”

Anthony Cockcroft posted a photo showing a car that had slid and got stuck between two walls on Cop Hill in Slaithwaite. He described it an “ice rink.”

Kirklees Winter, the council’s gritting service, posted on Twitter this afternoon: “We’ve got a gritter out now on higher ground, full grit early at 4pm after the forecast rain but before temps drop as road will be wet – then night patrol to monitor and treat any hazards overnight.”

Yesterday Pamela Love posted on Facebook: “Hope they do something soon about the big bend in Longwood, at least a foot deep in water could have been an ice rink, accident waiting to happen!”

And Alex Aquino contacted Kirklees Highways urging them to grit Round Ings Road.

He wrote: “As you must know, Round Ings Road, from Scapegoat Hill to Huddersfield, is an accident blackspot.

“Run-off from the fields, combined with a complete lack of council gritting, results in black ice forming on the steep sections from School Lane/Nettleton Hill Road, downwards towards Outlane.

“I find it hard to believe that Kirklees does not feel it should grit this road, just this weekend accidents happened leading to West Yorkshire Police requesting that this was done.

“This morning, my wife narrowly avoided three further accidents on this road. A car is still in a tree from this.

“Kirklees really needs to address both the issues with run off from the field and grit this road, otherwise someone will die.

“It is a major connecting road for the Bolster Moor/Scapegoat Hill/Slaithwaite communities and this problem has been happening for years now.”