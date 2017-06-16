Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is set to start immediately on the much-anticipated £100m HD One leisure complex.

The project - surrounding the John Smith’s stadium - will include a £13m four-star Radisson hotel, ten-pin bowling alley and dozens of restaurants as well as maintaining the current facilities such as the Odeon and increasing parking.

It will create 500 permanent jobs with a further 700 created in the construction phase.

Work is due to start any day with a completion date of 2020 although the hotel will open sooner.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And it seems most people in Huddersfield are really excited about this incredible development with more than 300 people commenting on our article on Facebook.

Leanne Thackra wrote: “This is a fab idea, creating jobs, great place to go on a evening instead of being in town that’s full of younger adults, great for youths to go and have fun, it will bring money to the town & put us on the map rather than being little old Huddersfield...”

Adam Firth said: “It’s about time Huddersfield had some investment I’m sick of travelling to Castleford for this kind of all in day out with the kids.”

Ashley Smith wrote: “It’s about time Hudds got some change. It will bring money into the area and the club as well as Premier League that’s already gonna bring money in.”

But many also questioned whether there will be enough parking or whether the roads will be able to cope with the increased traffic.

Mary Whitehouse wrote: “Where is the multi storey car park for all this development? There isn’t enough parking for the stadium, pool and cinema as it is, especially on match days.”

Andrew Stocks added: “Where is all the extra parking going to be..... oh I forgot, Kirklees don’t like motorists so will no doubt have a small car park and if your caught waiting for a space a camera will send you a fine.

“Seriously, Leeds rd cannot cope with the amount of traffic on busy days now, never mind if this goes ahead.

“Money would be better spent tidying our crumbling infrastructure to ensure a new retail / leisure complex will be easy to get in and out of.

“Why do people go to Trafford, Meadowhall or Whiterose? Easy access from main routes and free parking.

“If the plan goes ahead, and the roads are terrible, where will people go, back to the easy free parking centres.”

Dave Stankler wrote: “Great ambitious plan but how on earth will the surrounding road infrastructure cope with this. Leeds Road is a nightmare for traffic now. What plans are in place to create a better link to the M62 and to alleviate pressure around Leeds Road?”

But Tony Mitchell wrote: “So many short sighted views on this project, if or when this complex is built and becomes a success that breeds more investment in other projects in around the town. Speculate to accumulate.”

And Rob Denton added: “This town needs massive regeneration. This is great for the town and everyone wants to act like Victor Meldrew. Get a grip and give ya heads a wobble.”