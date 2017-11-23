Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers have no shortage of suggestions on how to spruce up Almondbury’s sad-looking Christmas tree.

The Examiner reported how residents had labelled the Christmas tree provided by Kirklees Council as an embarrassment with some calling it “horrendous” and “a mess”.

Some asked if it was last year’s tree pressed into service again while one commented that it looked like it had been in an avalanche.

Commenting on the Examiner’s Facebook page, readers suggested ways to improve the look of the tree while others commented on the condition of the Christmas trees in their own areas. Some said the villagers should be grateful they had got a tree as other districts had missed out.

Colette Therese Cook suggested: “If nowt gets done and it doesn’t get swapped, why don’t the whole of Almondbury get their spare trimmings and decorations their kids make and tart it up? You’d have something to be proud of then. I don’t even know if Newsome even gets one anymore?!”

Julie Baker said: “Why don’t we plant a real good sized Christmas tree and use it year after year? Saw the tree today in village and it looks awful. Why (they) put it up in the first place is beyond me.”

Caroline Mann pondered: “I think it’s Skelmanthorpe’s tree from last year. It’s usually horrendous! This year’s doesn’t look too bad.. maybe we swapped.”

The tree at Keldregate, Bradley, also came in for some stick.

Nicola Linfoot remarked: “Same at end of Keldregate. It looks nearly dead. Saw them putting it up and looked half dead then. Shame. Seriously tho. But where have they got trees this year. Normally look really good.”

Simon Knight added: “The tree at Berry Brow looks like its been dragged from Lapland.”

Pamela Hirst said: “You’re lucky. We never get one in Oakes, only a string fairy lights on an oak tree.”

However, Martin J Gabanski labelled those complaining “ungrateful beggars” adding: “It’s the thought that counts and a tree is for life not just for Christmas.”

Ian Digger Kilroy took a different view, commenting: “I think its perfect! Sums up Xmas nicely! Shabby, cheap, thoughtless and selfish.”

Answering criticism of the tree at Almondbury, a spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “In partnership with a number of organisations, Kirklees Council agreed in the summer to provide Christmas trees at 67 sites, tied in with the changes to district committees.

“The trees are delivered from the supplier bundled in twine, It takes a few days for them to settle into shape, however if the tree continues to look out of shape we will see what we can do to improve or replace it.”