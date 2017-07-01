Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the horrific state of a car after a serious smash on Huddersfield ring road.

The driver suffered severe multiple injuries in the two car crash on Huddersfield ring road which shut the road for several hours early today.

Police have just confirmed that her injuries are not life-threatening.

Her Vauxhall Viva was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira taxi at the junction of Castlegate and the top of Chapel Hill shortly after 4am.

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

Huddersfield fire station is just 100 yards away and firefighters were quickly on the scene.

Paramedics worked for around 45 minutes to stabilise her condition in the mangled wreckage before they allowed firefighters to dismantle the vehicle by cutting its roof off to get her out.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious leg and arm injuries along with suspected internal injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance for specialist emergency treatment.

Watch Commander Andy Wooler from Huddersfield Fire Station said: “It was a severe impact at the traffic lights and her condition was so serious she was given morphine at the scene. The taxi driver was badly shocked and was checked over by paramedics but wasn’t hurt.”

The woman is thought to be in her 30s.

The road was closed until shortly before 8am while police accident investigation experts worked at the scene to gather evidence.

Kirklees highways staff were also called out to put down sand where the cars had leaked fuel and oil.