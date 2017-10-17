Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A German Shepherd awareness day will be held in Huddersfield this weekend ... featuring a dog that was hours from being put to sleep.

Members of German Shepherd Dog Rescue (North East) are holding a breed and rescue awareness event outside Pets at Home on the Gallagher Retail Park on Wakefield Road, Waterloo, this Saturday (Oct 21) from 9am to 4pm.

They will have elderly rescue dog Zaffa who is nearly blind and whose owner died suddenly.

Zaffa was alone with his owner’s body for three days before being discovered.

The family had decided to put Zaffa to sleep until he was saved by German Shepherd Dog Rescue.

Spokesman Ray Lambert said: “We got from his family was ‘if you don’t come for the dog he will be put to sleep at 4pm’.

"Unfortunately we get that same call all too often. Rescue dogs aren’t broken or damaged, just victims of circumstances.

"Adopt, foster or become a volunteer. We are so much more than just a rescue service.

“Please come and find out what life with a German Shepherd is really like you will be amazed.”