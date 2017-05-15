Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You might have been wondering why a blue flower reaction has appeared on Facebook recently.

Reactions, which are fairly new to Facebook, allow you to react to statuses, pictures, videos and comments on the social media platform by using the thumbs up like emoji, a love heart emoji, a ha-ha smiley, an angry face smiley, a sad smiley and the wow smiley.

(Photo: FACEBOOK)

But us in the UK aren't able to choose the flower, so you may have been wondering what it's all about, reports the Daily Record.

In fact, Facebook released it in celebration of Mother's Day, which is marked on Sunday May 14 in 80 countries around the world.

Facebook said in a statement: "In honour of Mother’s Day, we are testing the ability for people in a few markets to leave a flower reaction".