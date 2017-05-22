Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What’s the weather going to be like at Wembley?

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens is forecasting warm and sunny weather for Huddersfield Town’s army of travelling fans when the Terriers take on Reading in the Championship play-off final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Paul said Huddersfield was set for a heatwave this week with temperatures climbing as high as 28deg C (82deg F) on Thursday and Friday with “good barbecue weather” on Saturday before outbreaks of thundery showers from the south set in on Saturday evening leading to cloud and drizzle on Sunday.

“By the second half of the weekend, the heatwave will have gone and we will be into much cooler and fresher weather. By the time we get to Monday, the thundery weather should have gone out of the way.

“If we still have north-easterly winds on Monday, it will be really sunny for fans travelling down. with highs of 14 to 15deg C (57 to 59deg F). At kick-off, we could be looking at sunny spells with temperatures of about 20deg C (68deg F).