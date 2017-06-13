Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warmer weather is on the way.

Huddersfield is set to enjoy higher temperatures than of late this week – with little chance of rain.

But Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens said those hoping for a heatwave could be disappointed.

Following today’s light showers, tomorrow (WED) will be brighter and sunnier with temperatures touching 20c to 21C (68F to 70F).

Paul said cloud from the south would be a feature on Thursday with temperatures down to about 16deg C (61deg F) before warm, humid weather and temperatures of 18dec C to 21deg (64deg F to 70deg F) over Friday and Saturday.

While temperatures are set to soar to the high 70s in the South East, Huddersfield was set for pleasantly warm weather.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire said light rain would die away this afternoon with a few bright spells developing, especially in the east and dry conditions overnight.

Dry conditions with light winds are expected overnight with skies largely cloud free for most.

Tomorrow would be largely dry and fine day with some good spells of sunshine and maximum temperatures hitting 24deg (75eg F). The outlook is for some rain clearing east on Thursday, with some bright or sunny spells on Friday or Saturday, but often cloudy.