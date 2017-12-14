Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas you might be in luck - but there’s a good chance you won’t be as well!

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens puts the chance at 50-50, saying it’s currently too early to tell whether this Christmas will be white or green.

“Christmas is still a week and a half away so it’s too early to say whether it’s going to be white,” he said. “Some computer models say it’s going to be mild, but others say it’s going to be cold. It’s too early to call - it’s 50-50.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Meanwhile, the cold weather is set to remain through the rest of the week and weekend - but Huddersfield won’t be getting any decent snowfall any time soon.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for ice is still in place and remains until 11am tomorrow (Friday).

But while the rest of the country is sledging and enjoying snowball fights, Huddersfield will get the worst of the wintry conditions sleet, rain, hail and wind - but no substantial snowfall.

Paul said: “From Holme Moss towards Manchester the hills there have five to 10cm of wet, slushy snow, but Emley and the north east fields are green.”