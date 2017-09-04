Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

White Kid, Brown Kid on Channel 4 tonight show two Dewsbury girls from different ethnic backgrounds try to make and sustain a friendship in a racially divided town.

Siobhan and Farhana only live two miles apart but their worlds virtually never cross except on the aisles of Asda.

There are numerous 'players' and themes in this epochal documentary filmed over eight months by director Luned Tonderai.

Here are some of the main ones.

(Image: Channel 4/Windfall Films)

Siobhan

Siobhan is 16 and from Chickenley.

She's of Irish Catholic descent although her faith has elapsed.

Siobhan lives with her mum and two brothers though she stays with her dad on weekends.

She likes makeup (a lot) and The Only Way is Essex.

Siobhan, who went to St John Fisher Catholic High School, says she parties every weekend which includes boozing.

Farhana

Farhana is 17 and from Batley Carr.

She's of Pakistani descent and is a devout Muslim.

Farhana lives with her parents and three sisters.

She wears a head scarf but says she would wear a burqa if a future husband demanded it.

We discover that Farhana is also quite fashion conscious in the traditional Asian clothes she wears.

Parents

Siobhan's mum Brigid seems fairly open-minded although she has misgivings about the restrictions for Muslim women.

Her dad Charlie lives around the corner from Siobhan's mum. He likes boxing and talks about his 'lady friends'.

Farhana's dad Imran is a taxi driver who can recite the Koran fluently. He knows the prayer Muslims recite after using the loo. He also likes boxing.

Her mum Nighat came over from Pakistan to marry Imran when she was '18 or 19'. She declines to have her face filmed for religious reasons.

Locations

The eagle-eyed among you will spot Crow Nest Park and The White Rose Centre, Leeds.

Awkwardness

There are some awkward moments in the film for example, during the girls' first meeting when Siobhan asks Farhana: "Are you getting owt for Christmas?" Farhana explains she's a Muslim and they don't celebrate Christmas. It sets the tone for the film.

There's also a toe-curling chat about toilet hygiene during the girls' first encounter.

Interfering communities

You'll see a few 'concerned' members of the community sticking their beaks in when the girls are spotted out. In small tight communities even an innocent shopping trip is tightly monitored.

White Kid, Brown Kid is on Channel 4 at 10pm tonight (Monday).