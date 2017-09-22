Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WATERLOO

Burglars smashed a hole in the side of a building on Gallagher Retail park on September 8 at 10pm. They attempted to gain entry to a cash machine without success.

PADDOCK

Glass was removed from a side window of a property on Lower Gate on September 11 at 6pm. Thieves entered and stole medical supplies and medical equipment and made off.

LINTHWAITE

Screws were removed from hinges of a garden shed on Hillside View on September 9 at 8pm. Thieves entered but nothing was stolen.

Burglars entered a garden on Hillside View on September 9 at 8pm. They smashed a security light and unbolted a shed door, they gained entry but nothing was stolen.

An insecure door was opened to an under-stairs storage on Hillside View on September 10 at 4.10pm. The suspects began removing tools which alerted the occupant, so they made off empty handed.

MELTHAM

A rear window was smashed of a Peugeot Bipper on Red Lane on 6 September at 9pm. Thieves entered the car and stole photographic equipment.

NEW MILL

Burglars entered an integral garage via an up and over door on Moorbrook Mill Drive on September 8 at 3.58am. They caused no damage. The householder was awoken and offenders made off empty handed.

An attempt was made by thieves to gain entry to a farm building without success on Hollingreave on 9 September at midnight.

HOLMFIRTH

An attempt to burgle a business was made by juveniles entering a portacabin insecure window on Perseverance Place on September 9 at 12.47am. Police arrive and suspects were detained.

KIRKBURTON

A shed was entered by unknown means on September 6 at 8am. Thieves stole an electric cable from a house on Turnshaws Avenue. They made off in a white van in an unknown direction.

A white Ford Transit van was broken into via the drivers door on Penistone Road on September 6 at noon. Thieves stole golf equipment, commercial power tools and other machinery.

EMLEY

Burglars smashed a bedroom window and entered a property on Rectory Lane on September 7 at 6pm. They made an untidy search and stole jewellery, cash and household items, the alarm was not activated.

SHEPLEY

Thieves entered a garage via removing wooden panel of an already broken window on Knowle Park Avenue on September 9 at 9.40am. They opened a garage door and stole a quantity of scrap metal.

FARTOWN

Burglars stole three drums of cable from a back garden on The Grove on September 11 at midnight then made off.

FIXBY

Thieves used ladders taken from a neighbours shed to smash a rear window of a property on Dorchester Road on September 13 at noon. They made an untidy search of all rooms and stole jewellery, bank books, foreign currency and a safe.

PADDOCK

A rucksack, clothing, mail and papers were stolen from an insecure Toyota Verso on High Street on September 12 at 8pm. Thieves then made off.

Burglars approached a front entrance of a property in a vehicle on September 12 at 9pm. They used a crow bar to break into premises on Beck Road and stole a number of electrical cable items. They loaded them into a van and made off.

Thieves broke into a property via a back door on Colwyn Street on September 13 at 3.30pm but were disturbed by the victim who confronted them and they left in unknown directions.