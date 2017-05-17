Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees will have a new mayor from May 24 when Clr Christine Iredale and her deputy mayor Clr Gwen Lowe are sworn in at a mayor-making ceremony at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Her charities will be Dementia UK and The Alzheimer’s Society. Clr Iredale has been deputy mayor this year and steps up to become the district's top citizen.

The present Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds , will step down from the role with the knowledge of a job well done.

Over the last 12 months Clr Dodds with his wife Carol has attended more than 260 engagements and, for his charity the Royal British Legion, raised in the region of £60,000.

His duties have been eclectic, ranging from the Queen’s birthday salute in York to competing in a cricket team against the Emmerdale XI.

He and the Mayoress have judged school painting competitions, opened the Food and Drink Festival, taken part in the Jamaican Independence Day celebrations and met the Duke of York when he visited the University of Huddersfield’s new building.

And they have enjoyed lots of tea and cake.

He said: “It has been both a privilege and an honour to undertake the role. I would like to thank everyone who has invited us to attend their events, or supported my charity . Their efforts are truly appreciated.”