The final list of candidates seeking your support at the General Election has been announced.
With just four weeks to go until the snap election on June 8, the people hoping to represent you in parliament are out campaigning for your vote.
There will be no votes for UKIP in Kirklees this year as the right wing party that sought to get Britain out of the European Union has not put up any candidates.
UKIP took thousands of votes from the mainstream parties in 2015, coming third place in all four constituencies.
The news means it’s likely to be a straight fight between Conservative and Labour in all our areas.
In Calderdale, UKIP are standing candidates in the Calder Valley and Halifax, potentially taking thousands of votes away from the Conservatives.
Here’s the candidate list in full.
Huddersfield
Zulfiqar Ali – Liberal Democrats
Scott Benton – Conservative
Barry Sheerman – Labour and Co-operative Party
Andrew Cooper – Green
Bikatshi Katenga – Yorkshire First
Marteen Suneel Reddy Thokkudubiyyapu – Independent
Colne Valley
Cahal Burke – Liberal Democrats
Sonia King – Green
Jason McCartney – Conservative
Patricia Sadio – Independent
Thelma Walker – Labour
Dewsbury
Simon Cope – Green
Ednan Hussain – Liberal Democrats
Beth Prescott – Conservative
Paula Sherriff – Labour
Batley and Spen
Tracy Brabin – Labour and Co-operative Party
Alan Freeman – Green
Mohammed Hanif – Independent
John Lawson – Liberal Democrats
Aleks Lukic – Independent
Ann Myatt – Conservative
Calder Valley
Janet Battye – Liberal Democrats
Josh Fenton-Glynn – Labour
Robert Holden – Independent
Paul Rogan – UKIP
Kieran Turner – Green
Craig Whittaker – Conservative
Halifax
James Baker – Liberal Democrats
Holly Lynch – Labour
Chris Pearson – Conservative
Mark Weedon – UKIP.
Polls to elect candidates in the six constituencies will open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, June 8.
Results will be announced in the early hours of the following day.