The final list of candidates seeking your support at the General Election has been announced.

With just four weeks to go until the snap election on June 8, the people hoping to represent you in parliament are out campaigning for your vote.

There will be no votes for UKIP in Kirklees this year as the right wing party that sought to get Britain out of the European Union has not put up any candidates.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

UKIP took thousands of votes from the mainstream parties in 2015, coming third place in all four constituencies.

The news means it’s likely to be a straight fight between Conservative and Labour in all our areas.

In Calderdale, UKIP are standing candidates in the Calder Valley and Halifax, potentially taking thousands of votes away from the Conservatives.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Here’s the candidate list in full.

Huddersfield

Zulfiqar Ali – Liberal Democrats

Scott Benton – Conservative

Barry Sheerman – Labour and Co-operative Party

Andrew Cooper – Green

Bikatshi Katenga – Yorkshire First

Marteen Suneel Reddy Thokkudubiyyapu – Independent

Colne Valley

Cahal Burke – Liberal Democrats

Sonia King – Green

Jason McCartney – Conservative

Patricia Sadio – Independent

Thelma Walker – Labour

Dewsbury

Simon Cope – Green

Ednan Hussain – Liberal Democrats

Beth Prescott – Conservative

Paula Sherriff – Labour

Batley and Spen

Tracy Brabin – Labour and Co-operative Party

Alan Freeman – Green

Mohammed Hanif – Independent

John Lawson – Liberal Democrats

Aleks Lukic – Independent

Ann Myatt – Conservative

Calder Valley

Janet Battye – Liberal Democrats

Josh Fenton-Glynn – Labour

Robert Holden – Independent

Paul Rogan – UKIP

Kieran Turner – Green

Craig Whittaker – Conservative

Halifax

James Baker – Liberal Democrats

Holly Lynch – Labour

Chris Pearson – Conservative

Mark Weedon – UKIP.

Polls to elect candidates in the six constituencies will open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, June 8.

Results will be announced in the early hours of the following day.