Huddersfield Town's new kit sponsor for the 2017/18 season is OPE Sports.

The logo is emblazoned across the new strip which was unveiled today as the club also confirmed the £8m signing of Australian Aaron Mooy as well as head coach David Wagner and assistant Christoph Buhler signed new two-year contracts.

But who is the new kit sponsor?

OPE Sports is part of Opebet, a global betting brand founded in 2007.

Their website hosts 30,000 live betting events each month and covers football around the world.

It means Town have joined a number of Premier League clubs who are now sponsored by betting companies - and follows on from their 2007-2009 sponsor of Casino Red.

What is the deal?

Town said the shirt sponsorship is the biggest kind of deal for the club. The logo will appear both the home and away shirt as well as pitch side LED boards, as well as other branding at the stadium.

The deal was brokered by SportQuake, an international sport marketing agency and the club say it will allow them to "engage with a wider global audience and grow an international fan base while giving exposure in the most watched league in the world."

Dean Hoyle, Chairman at Huddersfield Town, said: “This is without a doubt our biggest season to date as we play in the Premier League for the first time in our history.

"The growth of our international fan base since promotion and the Premier League makes OPE SPORTS an attractive partner for our club, and our growing reach around world provides OPE SPORTS with an ideal platform to continue its own growth.”

An OPE SPORTS spokesman added: “It’s a hugely exciting time to partner with Huddersfield Town as they make their debut in the Premier League. The Premier League is undoubtedly the biggest league on the planet and to be associated to it through our partnership with The Terriers is great for our brand. We look forward to working with the club and its fans throughout the 2017/18 season.”

Who else is sponsored by betting firms?

Fulham became the first Premier League club to feature a betting company when they signed a deal with BetFair in 2002/3 season.

But in 15 years their relationship with top flight clubs has become ever more stronger with ten clubs featured betting brands on their shirts last season.

West Ham are sponsored by Betway, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are sponsored by Mansion Group, Stoke have Bet365 on their shirts, Watford's sponsor at 138.com, Burnley have linked up with Dafabet, Swansea with BETEAST and West Brom UK-K8.com. Relegated Hull had SportPesa and Sunderland Dafabet.