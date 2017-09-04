Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Siobhan and Farhana are two teenagers from Dewsbury who star in a documentary to see if the girls, by making friends, can transcend the town's racial divide.

The teenagers live two miles apart but their paths never cross; Siobhan enjoys weekly parties which involve alcohol while Farhana is a devout Muslim who finds the idea of boozing abhorrent.

The documentary, directed by Luned Tonderai (Gogglebox, 24 Hours in Police Custody), aims to show whether bridges can be built in what is considered to be one of the UK's most segregated towns.

Do they have enough in common to establish a friendship and overcome the obstacles that their communities place in their way?

Siobhan

Siobhan is 16 and from Chickenley.

She's of Irish Catholic descent although her faith has elapsed.

Her mum Brigid and dad Charlie are separated but live around the corner from each other.

Siobhan lives with her mum and two brothers though she stays with her dad on weekends.

She likes makeup (a lot) and The Only Way is Essex.

Siobhan, who went to St John Fisher Catholic High School, says she goes to parties every weekend which include dancing and boozing.

Farhana

Farhana is 17 and from Batley Carr.

She's of Pakistani descent and is a devout Muslim.

Farhana lives with her parents and three sisters.

She wears a head scarf but says she would wear a burqa if a future husband demanded it.

We discover that Farhana is also quite fashion conscious in the traditional Asian clothes she wears.

She may have gone to Westborough High School as Siobhan's former school has playing fields which back onto it, according to the Mail .