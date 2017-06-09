The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley has a new MP - Labour's Thelma Walker.

Thelma sensationally took the seat from Tory Jason McCartney, winning 28,881 votes to his 27,903 - a majority of just 978.

Former teacher Thelma, 60, from Linthwaite, has worked in three schools in the constituency and was deputy head at Linthwaite Ardron C of E School.

Before the election she said: "I have lived in Colne Valley with my husband, Kirklees councillor Rob Walker for 27 years and I love being part of this community.

"I taught in Colne and Holme valley schools for over 34 years, and I believe education should be inclusive and fair for all.

"I’ve stood with teachers and parents in the Holme Valley fighting against Tory budget cuts and unpopular Academy plans, which have reduced the quality of education and the joy of learning.

"I support several local charities and am a trustee of Slaithwaite Civic Hall.

"I’ve backed local campaigns to save health centres and since last year the fight to save HRI.

"Labour will properly fund our NHS and social care services, while the Conservatives want to continue slashing council funding.

"This election is about who you trust to protect our local services.

"Colne Valley is my home. I will always fight for us."

Thelma was elected with 28,881 votes, ousting Tory Jason McCartney with 27, 903 votes.