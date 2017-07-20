Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Term time holiday fines is an issue that divides most parents.

And after news from the courts that parents in Kirklees were facing hundreds of pounds’ worth of penalties , our readers had plenty to say.

Three families are facing hefty bills following the decisions made by Kirklees magistrates at a hearing on Wednesday.

Fellow parents on Facebook hit out at the fines, calling them unfair and a ‘money making scheme.’

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Charlotte Lunn, after reading that the parents were fined a £30 victim surcharge, wrote: “Who is the victim? Us parents who want to go on holiday but can’t afford the ridiculous prices charged in the school holidays!”

Sarah Woods wrote: “I got my £60 fine through the other day. I’ll happily pay that as when we got quoted for a hol in August it was an extra £3,000!”

Peter Talbot-Sykes claimed: “Last year my daughter’s school took the children on a skiing trip during term time which we paid for. It was in no way educational...so please what is the difference between the school taking the children away and the parents?”

Katrina Cliffe also argued the case that family holidays can be educational.

She said: “Just before Xmas I took my kids out to go to Thailand. Admittedly they only missed 1.5 days but they experienced so much culture wise. They have also just had 3 days out to go to the F1. During this time my daughter met with a (female) Red Bull Racing engineer to discuss automotive engineering as a career opportunity.”

What do you think? Have your say in the comments or on our Facebook page