A total of four candidates contested the seat to become the next MP for Halifax.
They are James Baker (Lib Dems), Mark Weedon (UKIP), Holly Lynch (Labour) and Chris Pearson (Conservative)
Voters went to the polls from 7am on Thursday with the polling stations closing at 10pm.
Results for Kirklees and Calderdale are expected to be announced from 4am.
The Examiner asked each of the candidates what their aim would be if they won the seat.
By the time the result is known in Halifax the overall outcome of the election may already have been decided.
This allow you to keep up-to-date with how the result is developing.
Election Results Live
326 needed for majority
Conservatives Theresa May
Labour Jeremy Corbyn
snp Nicola Sturgeon
Lib Dems Tim Farron
DUP
Sinn Fein
Plaid Cymru
Green
UKIP
UUP
Other
Undeclared
Once the result for Halifax has been declared we will be updating this article.
But you can stay in touch with all the national and local results on our live blog.
