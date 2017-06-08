The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of six candidates contested the seat to become the next MP for Huddersfield.

The candidates are Zulfiqar Ali (Lib Dem), Scott Benton (Conservative), Bikatshi Katenga (Yorkshire Party), Barry Sheerman (Labour), Maureen Thokkudubiyyaou (Indp), Andrew Cooper (Green).

Voters went to the polls from 7am on Thursday with the polling stations closing at 10pm.

Results for Kirklees and Calderdale are expected to be announced from 4am.

The Examiner asked each of the candidates what their aim would be if they won the seat.

By the time the result is known in Huddersfield the overall outcome of the election may already have been decided.

This allow you to keep up-to-date with how the result is developing.

Election Results Live 326 needed for majority Conservatives Theresa May 5 Labour Jeremy Corbyn 10 snp Nicola Sturgeon 0 Lib Dems Tim Farron 0 DUP 0 Plaid Cymru 0 Green 0 Sinn Fein 0 UKIP 0 UUP 0 Other 0 Undeclared 635

Once the result for Huddersfield has been declared we will be updating this article.

But you can stay in touch with all the national and local results on our live blog.

General election 2017: Live coverage as Huddersfield and Kirklees head to the polls