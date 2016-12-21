Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The nominations are in for the 2017 Yorkshire Choice Awards, with people and businesses across Kirklees and Calderdale included.

The awards, to be presented at a gala dinner in Leeds on April 1, recognise inspirational local people and independent businesses. The categories cover a wide range of backgrounds and skillsets and celebrate the will to succeed.

In 2016 the awards attracted more than 300 nominations and received 88,000 public votes.

Businesses are celebrated for their independence, customer service and charity/volunteer work, and there is a salute to media personalities who lend their patronage to charities.

There is also a focus on inspirational people, young achievers, sportsmen and women, and local fundraisers.

Nominations have now closed for the 2017 awards and voting is open. This year the nominees include Halifax-born wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft, 24, former Huddersfield detective turned novelist Bob Bridgestock, and Lizzie Jones, who set up the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund following the sudden death of her husband, Welsh rugby international Danny Jones, in 2015.

Several individuals and business have been nominated in more than one category. Among them is Piers Mettrick, who organised a fundraiser at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax that raised £50,000 for flood victims in Calderdale.

And BBC correspondent Danni Hewson, who lives in Huddersfield, has been recognised for her work as a patron of the Brighouse-based Yorkshire Kidney Research Fund.

Local nominees include:

Businesswomen: Faye Formisano, Pennine Wealth Management (Holmfirth), Ellie MacDonald, MacComms (Yorkshire) Ltd (Huddersfield), Lidia Shinwell, Prego (Brighouse), Monica Thorpe, Thorpe Care Limited (Halifax), Nicola Mellor, Hellomint Social Media & Marketing (Huddersfield), Victoria Joy Walker, VJW Holistic Therapies (Huddersfield).

Customer Service Award: Cardelium Ltd (Halifax), Pearson & Carr Dental Surgeons (Elland), Prego (Brighouse), VJW Holistic Therapies (Huddersfield).

Independent Business: Hellomint (Huddersfield), Rokt (Brighouse), Thorpe Care Limited (Halifax), VJW Holistic Therapies (Huddersfield), Waters Edge Nursery Ltd (Halifax).

Charitable Business Award: Bash (Brighouse), Cardelium Ltd (Halifax), Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund (Halifax), MacComms (Yorkshire) Ltd (Huddersfield), Prego (Brighouse).

Inspirational Individual: Alison Mitchell (Brighouse), Bob Bridgestock (Halifax), Emma Bolger (Halifax), Luke Ambler (Halifax), Lynette Blythe (Huddersfield), Philip Hayhurst (Huddersfield), Piers Mettrick (Halifax).

Sporting Achievement: Hannah Cockcroft (Halifax).

Local Fundraiser: Alison Mitchell (Brighouse), Angela Curran (Brighouse), Emma Bolger (Halifax), Piers Mettrick (Halifax).

Yorkshire Media Personality: Danni Hewson, Yorkshire Kidney Research Fund (Huddersfield), Lizzie Jones, The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund (Halifax).

Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution: Bob Bridgestock (Halifax), Emma Bolger (Halifax), Hannah Cockcroft (Halifax),

Voting link: https://wetherbyhour.wufoo.com/forms/zb02ymh0vqnrrj/