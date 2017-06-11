Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad-of-three was left angry – and puzzled – after a bin bag of rubbish was lobbed over his garden fence in Paddock.

He was even more amazed when he looked inside and found the address – and a medication box – for a family who live three miles away in Almondbury.

Gareth Durasow, 33, woke up on Sunday to find the black bin liner in his garden.

He ripped it open and found a tablet box supplied by an Almondbury pharmacy. There was also the patient’s name on the label.

Also in the bag there were other documents with the family’s name and address on them.

Bizarrely, it’s not the first time Gareth has had other people’s rubbish dumped on him.

Just after they moved into their terraced home last July they repeatedly had other people filling their grey wheeled bin with rubbish.

Gareth, who lives with fiancée Vitalija, 31, their three children and Vitalija’s younger brother, said: “I just want to know what’s happened or what to do about it.

“One theory is it could be a contractor who has been paid to remove someone’s rubbish but is having a waste disposal problem themselves.

“We have children and they could have found this bag and started rummaging around when there’s medication in there, and we’ve had problems with rats before.

“The fence is about 7ft high so someone’s gone to some lengths to randomly dump this bag in my garden.”

Gareth said he was going to report what happened to Kirklees Council.