Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children have been left upset after vandals went to great lengths to cover their play equipment with turf and mud.

Mum Leanne Ellam and her children were shocked when they saw the state of the playground at Broad Oak, Linthwaite, on Tuesday afternoon.

Vandals had covered the slide in turf and the climbing frame in mud and soil. It is not clear where the turf came from.

Leanne, 35, who lives nearby, said her three-year-old son Ethan was especially upset.

“My youngest was just stunned. He just kept saying ‘naughty’. It was hard to explain to him what had happened.”

Leanne added: “I was quite upset. It was awful to see and heartbreaking.

“Someone has gone to great lengths to make sure it is not usable.”

Leanne, who works as a childminder, was visiting the park with several young children when they came across the vandalism.

“All the children could say was ‘why?’ and ‘who has done it?’ Their faces said it all.”

She has reported the incident Kirklees Council who said someone would be visiting to take a look.

However, Leanne and other mums were planning to bag up the soil and turf themselves, rather than wait for the council to act.