Before she died last October after a valiant 10-year struggle with ovarian cancer, Pamela Halmshaw left a note for husband Darren.

In it she asked him to organise a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Action, the charity that helped her through some dark times.

Now Darren, his 16-year-old daughter Eve and friends are preparing for the ride of their lives – a 36-mile slog from their Mirfield home to the top of Holme Moss and back on October 7. Tour de France legend Brian Robinson will set them off.

The 52-year-old laughs when he remembers the cycling experiences he shared with Pamela.

“The last time we went cycling together she fell in the canal!” says Darren. “She wouldn’t thank me for telling you that!

“I’m a social cyclist. I’m happy doing 10 miles. But this will be tough. We will cycle from our home, which is 230ft above sea level. When we get to Holmfirth we hit a climb of 1,500ft. Ouch!”

Pamela was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2006. Secondary cancers came back five times. Yet she never complained.

“The girl went through it, but she never moaned. She was the bravest woman I have ever known,” said Darren.

“The least I can do is a horrendous cycle ride to Holme Moss. In comparison it’s something and nothing.”

To sponsor Darren and Eve go to: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=PamelaHolmeMoss2017