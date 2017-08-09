Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wing of Armley Prison was on lockdown this morning.

Reports were circulating on social media the whole prison had been shut down.

But the Ministry of Justice confirmed only one wing was closed.

A spokesperson said: "A single wing at HMP Leeds was locked down for around 45 minutes this morning following an incident between two prisoners.

“It was successfully resolved by staff with no injuries to prisoners or officers. The wing is now operating as normal.”

Armley Prison is officially named HMP Leeds. It is located in the Armley area of Leeds.

The prison opened in 1847 and houses category B male prisoners.

The 'Castle style' entrance range of the building and the 200 metres of perimeter wall received a Grade II* heritage listing in 1976.