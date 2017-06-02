It was a trip to Huddersfield’s finest for Huddersfield’s finest.
Town players popped into popular chicken shop Marstons in Bradley, after Tuesday night’s victory parade for a real winners’ chicken dinner.
Collin Quaner, Elias Kachunga and Rajiv van La Parra stopped off at the Leeds Road takeaway, delighting staff and even posing for a picture with their medals.
Hazel Dransfield, a partner in the family-run firm, said staff were “thrilled” to serve Huddersfield’s heroes after they won a place in the Premier League earlier this week.
She said: “They pop in quite regularly and we’re always happy to see them, but this time we were thrilled.
“Town winning and getting promoted was fantastic and I was there for the parade in St George’s Square.”
The players also posed for a video clip holding their thumbs up to proclaim: “Best chicken in town!”