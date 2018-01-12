Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital bosses have slapped new visiting rules on friends and relatives in a bid to stop the winter crisis.

Patients at Dewsbury and District Hospital tomorrow have been told they can have only one visitor between 2pm and 4pm.

There will be no evening visits.

A spokesperson for Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust said the restriction was for “infection control” reasons.

They said the rule would come in on Saturday and be reviewed on a daily basis until the winter crisis died down.

Patients have been asked to nominate one person they want to visit.

A statement on the hospital’s website warns visitors and patients to stay away if they are infectious.

It says: “Please do not come to the hospital if you have diarrhoea and/or vomiting, coughs, colds or flu like symptoms.

“This is to protect our patients, their relatives and the staff working at the hospital.”



Vulnerable patient pictured sleeping on floor of A&E tells how he went 17 hours without food

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals – which also includes Pinderfields – has been one of the busiest in the country this winter.

It was more than 99% full on December 3 and at above 95% capacity for much of last month.