A woman is to appear in court today (Tuesday) accused of stabbing another woman.
Shauna Littlewood is charged with attempted murder after the 24-year-old victim was attacked in Dewsbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police were called to a property on Gladstone Court, a cul-de-sac off Staincliffe Road, at around 4.30am where the victim was found suffering serious stab wounds.
Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to hospital.
She continues to be treated there and remains in a serious, but stable condition.
Littlewood, 25, of Gladstone Court, faces a charge of attempted murder and is due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield later today.