A police investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at her Huddersfield home.

The neat detached house in Brackenhall was sealed off while forensics experts carried out detailed investigations inside the house on quiet Fell Grove.

Detectives have confirmed that the woman is aged 59.

Neighbours were stunned to find police guarding the home on the cul-de-sac which is close to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and a short walk to the Asda superstore on nearby Bradford Road.

They revealed that a couple called Cath and Stan live in the house but don’t know their surnames.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “They have lived here since the houses were built in 2004 and are a very quiet couple. They have a dog and we would often see Stan out walking it.”

The house has a conservatory in the back and there is also a children’s playhouse in the back garden and other toys for the couple’s grandchildren.

The neighbour added: “The police came round to see me to ask if I had heard or seen anything from 8pm last night to 6am today, but I’d not heard a thing.

“The first sign of anything wrong was when I went into the garden at 8am and saw the police were next door. All the upstairs windows were open but they often are when it is warm. The police have now closed them all.”

He said the cul-de-sac was a peaceful place to live.

“It’s really quiet round here,” he said. “I’ve been here 13 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

Another neighbour added that Stan had used to work for BT and had taken early retirement.

He said: “I used to take their post and parcels in for them and they did the same for me. It’s just such a shock to find out what’s happened.”

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called today at 5.40am to an address in Huddersfield and found a body of a woman.

“Emergency services attended the property on Fell Grove and a 59-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A police cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”