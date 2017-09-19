Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman hurt in a bus crash is in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital, police say.

The woman, in her 80s, originally sustained minor injuries after the bus she was travelling clipped a van and struck a tree in Sowerby Bridge.

The multi-coloured Optare Solo bus was travelling down Milton Avenue towards Albert Road when it hit a parked Ford Transit van at around 12.40pm on Monday, September 4.

The impact of the collision caused the bus to career across the road and crash into a tree and a parked Land Rover Discovery.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the collision or who was travelling on the bus at the time to get in touch.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A passenger on the bus, a woman in her 80s, received treatment for minor injuries at the time of the collision. Her condition has since deteriorated and she is now in hospital in a serious condition.”

Anyone who has information can contact the police’s Safer Roads team via 101, quoting log number 720.