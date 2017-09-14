Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heartless thief stole an elderly woman’s purse when he sneaked into her home after distracting her.

The pensioner found her purse had been stolen after answering the door to the man on Hazel Grove in Linthwaite yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

Police say the man knocked on her door and managed to get access before he took her money and fled.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The burglary was reported to us at 2.31pm.

“We’re looking for a male suspect who took a purse from the property occupied by an elderly female resident.

“It does look like the case of an opportunist thief who has approached the property, distracted the elderly female occupant and taken her purse.

“We are keen to trace the offender and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170423456.