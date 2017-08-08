Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dewsbury woman accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her friend 17 times appeared in court by video link on Tuesday.

Shaunna Littlewood, 25, is said to have tried to murder her long-term friend, Sarah Holden, who was found with serious knife wounds at a flat in Dewsbury last month.

An earlier hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told Miss Holden, 24, was found lying on a bed with 17 stab wounds.

At Leeds Crown Court Ms Littlewood gave no indication of plea and was remanded in custody. No trial date has yet been fixed.

Ms Holden was found at Ms Littlewood’s home in Gladstone Court, a cul-de-sac off Staincliffe Road, at 4.30am on Sunday, July 9. A stab wound had pierced her heart.