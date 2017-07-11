Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has admitted claiming almost £10,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Kathleen Booth, of Royds Avenue, Paddock , pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to a benefit.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that the fraud took place between May 2014 and December 2015 when Booth claimed housing benefit and employment support allowance.

She stated that she would declare any changes affecting the amount of benefits paid to her, but failed to declare that she was married and was maintaining a common household.

A Department for Work and Pensions investigation showed evidence of this in the form of a HSBC bank account and information from an employer.

Mrs Jones said that £9,797 was overpaid as a result of the fraud but this is now being repaid by Booth.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that the 58-year-old failed to inform the DWP of her married status because of “instability in the relationship.”

He added that she now has a part-time cleaning job and working to pay the money back to the DWP.

Magistrates gave her a conditional discharge for 12 months but told her that she must still pay £20 victim surcharge.