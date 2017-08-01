Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appeared in court after being caught performing a sex act on a man outside a Huddersfield church.

Raslia Akbar pleaded guilty to a charge of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the 41-year-old was witnessed performing oral sex on a man in St Peter’s Gardens next to Huddersfield Parish Church.

The incident happened in the early hours of July 14, magistrates were told.

Akbar, of Brownroyd Avenue in Rawthorpe, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody after failing to turn up for her first hearing last week.

She also admitted to assaulting a neighbour on June 16 and failing to surrender to court previously.

Her solicitor Mark Mangano explained that she suffered from mental health issues, mainly bipolar disorder.

He added: “She has access to mental health services but I’m not sure if she’s taking any medication.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the sentencing case until August 11.

This is because on that date Akbar faces a new charge of possessing a bladed article, which her solicitor said in court she is expected to plead guilty to.