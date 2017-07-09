Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing of another woman in Dewsbury.

Police have confirmed a woman in her 20s was found with life threatening injuries at a maisonette in Gladstone Court, Westborough, in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called at about 4.30am and a woman was found with serious stab wounds.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Her condition was said to be serious but stable.

A police cordon was set up at the cul-de-sac off Staincliffe Road, close to Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Scenes of crime officers were there all day.

Following enquiries a 25-year-old woman was located and arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police ’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This would appear to be an attack by one female upon another, although it is unclear why this has occurred.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone who was in or around the Gladstone Court area of Dewsbury in the early hours, or anyone who may have information to contact police on 101, quoting log 409 of July 9.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.