A murder enquiry has been launched after a toddler fell from a block of West Yorkshire flats.

The 18-month-old boy fell from a window on the sixth floor of Newcastle House on Barkerend Road in Bradford yesterday (Saturday).

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and she remains in police custody.

Police were called at about 5.10pm to a report that a child had suffered life-threatening injuries at an address there. Emergency services attended and it quickly became apparent he had died at the scene after falling from the window.

A full crime scene was established and the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and Bradford CID are continuing enquiries this morning (Sunday).

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly an extremely traumatic incident and specially trained officers are working to support the child’s family members and those who witnessed what took place.

“It is no exaggeration to say those who witnessed this incident will have been deeply traumatised by what they saw.

“A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the baby’s fall and she is currently receiving medical assessment in custody.

“Although we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what took place or have information who has not yet come forwards.”

Information can be given to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing log 1506 of October 21 2017.