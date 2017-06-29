Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been jailed after she started a fire in the hallway of a flat then sent a text saying she had done it.

Tessa Steberis remained in the bedroom of the housing association accommodation above a chip shop in Lowood Lane, Batley and ended up being rescued by her brother-in-law.

Leeds Crown Court heard it was on the evening of December 7 last year that the blaze was started in some Christmas decorations in the hall, which was the only way in and out of the property.

Dave Mackay prosecuting said Steberis, who had been drinking, sent a text to the previous occupant saying “flat’s on fire ha, ha.”

The man who received the text rang her mother who went round to the property and saw there was smoke coming from it.

The defendant’s brother-in-law bravely went into the property through the smoke and found Steberis inside crouching in the bedroom and rocking back and forward.

The fire was extinguished and did not spread to neighbouring flats but caused £9,820 damage, mainly from smoke, and meant the flat was not available for use for a time for needy families who might be accommodated there. It had been due to be vacant from December 22 and the fire also meant increased insurance rates for the owners.

Kate Bissett representing Steberis said it was a sad tale. “At that time she was not in a good place and had made a number of serious attempts on her own life.”

“She was found sitting, rocking back and forwards in the bedroom of a burning flat and in her interviews said she did not want to leave.”

But she said since then had now been given help and was doing well. “She is sober, she has engaged with the various services helping her. This is a case where you may feel the public could be better protected and justice serviced by a non-custodial sentence with the support of the probation service.”

Steberis, 26 of Arncliffe Road, Healey, Batley admitted arson being reckless whether life was endangered.

Jailing her for 28 months, Judge Robin Mairs said there had to be an immediate custodial sentence. He accepted her relationship had broken up and she was going through difficult experiences but what she had done appeared to be as much about attention seeking having abused alcohol as it was anything else.

“Anyone who lights fires in multi-occupancy buildings runs the risk of utterly catastrophic consequences.”