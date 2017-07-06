Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who broke into a supermarket lied about her identity to police and then attacked a police officer as he tried to remove her engagement ring.

Shannon Hirst was caught burgling Aldi in Huddersfield in the early hours of November 4 last year.

She forced open a fire door to gain access to the Beck Road site and smashed a glass cabinet to take a laptop and wireless alarm kit.

The 20-year-old, who had burgled Huddersfield University less than two weeks earlier, was caught when police arrived shortly after the 2am raid.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “She set off the alarm as she gained access via the delivery yard.

“When she left the store she placed stolen items in a carrier bag and within six minutes police were on the scene.

“The defendant was located next to the store and gave her name as ‘Rebecca Smith’ as well as a different date of birth and address.”

Hirst, of Taylors Buildings in Newsome, was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where she was asked to hand over her personal belongings.

Mr Wills said: “As she was searched she refused to let go of her engagement ring, gripped tightly in her hand.

“There was a struggle and while the police officer was trying to help remove it she kicked out violently, striking him to the left thigh.”

Hirst refused to answer any questions put to her in interview and was charged with burglary and assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Magistrates then found her guilty when she failed to show up for her trial and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Hirst was previously handed a nine-month community order for a break-in at the university’s Queensgate campus on October 23.

She broke into the Central Services building with her partner Qassim Hall and took two iPads, two mobile phones and cash to the value of £1,620.

The Huddersfield court heard that glass fragments found on Hirst’s clothing linked her to the supermarket burglary.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that the assault on the police officer happened when his client kicked out recklessly because she didn’t want her ring to be taken off.

He added: “She’s a young lady with a very low IQ and has learning and mental health difficulties.

“She is monosyllabic in terms of obtaining instructions – generally when she’s in court and at the police station she remains silent.

“Today she spoke for the first time in a number of occasions.

“CCTV showed her at the custody desk and the officer tried to take her engagement ring off her and she didn’t want him to.”

Magistrates sentenced Hirst to a 12 month community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

The order was made as a direct alternative to custody and she must pay £100 compensation to Aldi.