This is the horrifying moment a woman hurled vile racial abuse at a man in Huddersfield town centre.

The woman was sitting in a doorway on Kirkgate when she began abusing the man in the early hours of Friday morning.

Her victim, a 21-year-old who does not want to be named, took out his phone to record her slurs.

The Examiner has decided not to blur out her face in the video to help people identify her.

It contains extremely offensive material - which we have censored to prevent viewers being offended.

The victim said he was walking down Kirkgate after breaking fast for Ramadan when the woman began her unprovoked tirade of abuse.

The woman, who even appeared to be on the phone at the time, yelled: “Do you wanna know why I’m being racist? In my own country? Because it’s your race that’s blowing up our f***ing nation.”

The aggressive abuse continues as she screams: “What are you going to do? I’ll s*** in your face you P*** b******.”

He said: “I was minding my own business. She just started having a go at me. I asked her what her problem was and she just carried on.

“I could tell she had had a bit to drink but there is no excuse for it.

He added: “I am a 21-year-old British Pakistani born and raised in Huddersfield and I have never been in this situation before. After this I seriously don’t feel safe in my own country!”

The victim has reported the incident to police.